Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression and suicide rates are relatively high in the colder regions of Russia. Older individuals in these regions are especially susceptible to these issues and are understudied in this regard. This study aims to better understand the current depression prevalence, and the factors related to depression, among the older individuals in these colder regions of Russia by studying a population in Novosibirsk oblast.



METHODS: A questionnaire survey was administered to 422 older individuals, assessing basic attributes and health status, and employing the following standardized scales: 8-item Short-Form Health Survey, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, and 15-item Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS). Participants were divided in two groups (GDS ≤ 6, GDS > 6) and compared, using Student's t test, χ2 test, and logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: Young old (YO) adults showed significant correlation of depression with asthma (P = 0.005, OR = 6.40, 95%CI: 1.74-23.5), having a spouse (P = 0.016, OR = 1.99, 95%CI: 1.14-3.48), and daily communication with others (P < 0.001, OR = 0.336, 95%CI: 0.197-0.572). Among old old (OO) adults, significant correlation with depression was found for the variables work status (P = 0.047, OR = 0.115, 95%CI: 0.014-0.974), and weekly walking (P = 0.014, OR = 0.288, 95%CI: 0.106-0.778).



CONCLUSIONS: Twenty eight percent of the participants have depression. In YO adults, frequent communication and social ties with individuals outside of the family can mitigate depression prevalence. As for OO adults, the factors that have the highest impact on mitigating depression are related to daily activity, including both frequent walking and working or self-employment. Asthma patients are one of the more sensitive groups towards depression, but further research on this topic is needed.

Language: en