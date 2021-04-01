|
García-Liñeira J, Leiros-Rodríguez R, Romo-Perez V, García-Soidan JL. Gait Posture 2021; 87: 81-86.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Although the effects of balance training on unstable surfaces have been widely studied, the impact of exposure to an unstable surface in static balance throughout childhood has not been described to date. RESEARCH QUESTION: How does postural stability vary between sexes in children 6-12 years of age during single leg static support on unstable surface? What are the normative values of centre of mass acceleration in the mentioned age range during such test? Is the postural stability on an unstable surface in the postural control of children aged 6-12 years during static single-leg stance. Secondarily, the normative acceleration values of the gravity centre, recorded during such tests and throughout the mentioned age range, were also provided.
Accelerometer; Biomechanical phenomena; Child development; Postural balance; Sex characteristics