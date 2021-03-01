Abstract

Nationally and internationally, providing competent and sustainable sexual assault nurse examiner/forensic nurse coverage has been a shared challenge. This project, "Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner/Forensic Nurse Hospital-based Staffing Solution: A Business Plan Development and Evaluation," provides an example for assessment, construction, implementation, and evaluation of a business plan for a sustainable sexual assault nurse examiner/forensic nurse staffing solution. By using preexisting float pool positions and converting them to sexual assault nurse examiner emergency nurses, coverage for sexual assault nurse examiner examinations in a 16-hospital health system was established, which decreased sexual assault nurse examiner turnover related to burnout while increasing the sustainability of sexual assault nurse examiner nurses who provided quality care to patients who had experienced a sexual assault, domestic or intimate partner violence, elder or child abuse or neglect, assault, strangulation, or human trafficking. Implementation of the business plan resulted in a 179% increase in completed sexual assault nurse examiner examinations and a 242% increase in all types of completed forensic examinations from 2015 to 2019 as 7 new community hospitals were added to the health system. A sum of more than $20 000 allocated for training new sexual assault nurse examiners/forensic nurses was saved per year by using a sexual assault nurse examiner emergency nurse. By creating a supportive structure that fosters and sustains sexual assault nurse examiners/forensic nurses, both medical and mental health concerns can be addressed through trauma-informed care techniques that will affect lifelong health and healing as well as engagement in the criminal justice process for patients who have experienced sexual assault, abuse, neglect, and violence.

