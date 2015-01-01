SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ghaffarihosseini F, Jalali Nadoushan AH, Alavi K, Bolhari J. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2021; 13(2): e1638.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.5249/jivr.v13i2.1638

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

For years there were no organized supporting system helping victims of domestic violence in Iran. 16 years ago Ministry of Interior started a national survey which led to try legislating bills in order to improve preventive and supporting services. This has inspired many health care professionals, including Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Training, to pursue this field for research. Since then, many studies has been done; which were reviewed in this paper. We tried to build a stepping stone for the future researchers and activists, since despite all what has been done, still there is no legislated bill or enough organizations to protect the victims.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print