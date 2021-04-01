Abstract

PURPOSE: This study adopted a descriptive and correlational investigation of the effect of self-efficacy and locus of control on becoming a cyberbully and victim in adolescents. DESIGN AND METHODS: Data were collected through the Socio-Demographic Data Collection Form, Middle School Self-Efficacy Scale, Internal-External Locus of Control Scale, and Cyberbully/Victim Scale. Whether self-efficacy and locus of control levels predicted becoming a cyberbully and victim was analyzed through multiple linear regression analysis.



RESULTS: This study found that the sub-dimensions of self-efficacy and locus of control scales significantly predicted cyberbully and victim becoming. Self-efficacy and locus of control explained 16.8% and 12.8% of the variance in becoming a cyberbully, respectively. The sub-dimension of protective healthcare and family relationships significantly predicted the becoming of both a cyberbully and a cyber victim. Furthermore, it predicted that peer relationships and interpersonal predicted cyberbully status (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: This study found that self-efficacy and locus of control significantly affected the becoming of a cyberbully and victim. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Interventional studies involving self-efficacy and locus of control to prevent cyberbullying are recommended.

Language: en