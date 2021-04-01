|
Citation
Özdemir EZ, Bektas M. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
PURPOSE: This study adopted a descriptive and correlational investigation of the effect of self-efficacy and locus of control on becoming a cyberbully and victim in adolescents. DESIGN AND METHODS: Data were collected through the Socio-Demographic Data Collection Form, Middle School Self-Efficacy Scale, Internal-External Locus of Control Scale, and Cyberbully/Victim Scale. Whether self-efficacy and locus of control levels predicted becoming a cyberbully and victim was analyzed through multiple linear regression analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Self-efficacy; Cyber victim; Cyberbully; Locus of control