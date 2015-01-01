Abstract

This study incorporated technology action puzzle and obstacle challenge activities in the course design. Using the 921 Earthquake in Taiwan as the theme, this study integrated the content of various subjects and course modules and applied information technology to present the humanistic care elements. The subjects of this study were Grade 9 students of a public middle school in central Taiwan. After the interactive operation introduction and theme film viewing, the students were divided into groups to participate in the technology action puzzle and obstacle challenge activities. Students' learning performance using smart technological tools and overall course feedback were evaluated from the aspects of building structure safety knowledge, disaster prevention and mitigation, integrated interdisciplinary thinking, and problem-solving abilities through the course planning and quasi-experimental design. The results show that (1) in terms of the learning achievement scale, the pre-test and post-test of paired samples reached statistical significance; (2) in terms of the learning response scale, the mean of the Likert five-point scale reached above 4.0; (3) the results of mediating regression analysis show that, compared with the traditional classroom teaching mode, the interactive teaching experience and technology action puzzle have a mediating effect on learning performance and overall course feedback.

Language: en