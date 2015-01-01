Abstract

The elderly population is increasing rapidly. Understanding travel behaviour for this group of commuters (in terms of the trip purpose and travel time) is necessary for future transport planning. Many researchers are working on travel's spatial and temporal analysis to provide operational decision making and transport network planning. This research study's primary purpose is to identify the influence of trip duration (using public transport), time of the day (usage of public transport), and public transport (PT) accessibility over public transport mode preference by elderly (over 65 years of age) commuters. The methodology of this study is divided into two parts as spatial analysis and temporal analysis. The research identified the dependency of trip duration, time of the day, geographical areas, and PT access over transport mode preference of elderly. The temporal study shows that transport mode preference can vary depending on trip purposes. However, for specific trip durations and times of the day, the elderly sometimes choose PT as a mobility mode. For instance, on shopping trips between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., the elderly have a greater possibility of choosing public transport over private vehicles. Moreover, the results show the public transport mode preference based on different times of the day and trip purposes. Urban and transport planner can use the results to modify/plan public transport schedule, which can be easily accessible by the elderly population.

