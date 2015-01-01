Abstract

Small-scale contractors (SSCs) require management strategies in implementing occupational health and safety (OH&S) performance at projects to reduce accidents, injuries, fatalities and diseases. Management strategy success factors have been acknowledged to be of great benefit in improving in OH&S performance. Hence, the study sought to assess the management strategy success factors for the improvement of OH&S performance by SSCs in Zambia's electricity industry. Using quantitative methods, data was collected using a survey questionnaire from 246 respondents representing firm owners, managers, project managers and OH&S representatives at electricity industry projects at 70.3% response rate. Descriptive and inferential statistics were adopted as methods of data analysis using exploratory factor analysis. After analysis, the success factors were clustered into three construct categories within OH&S performance namely, compliance and workplace processes, policy and human resource development, and leadership and structure significant values ranging from 0.513 to 0.972. The independent reliability was tested using the Cronbach Alpha coefficient. The study exposed management strategy success factors are well recognised by most SSCs and contributed to the body of knowledge in this mastery by introducing three success factors for OH&S performance. It is recommended that these factors be adopted and considered to improve OH&S performance management by SSCs in the electricity industry in Zambia.

Language: en