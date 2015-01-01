SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jeon HG, Lee SJ, Kim JA, Kim GM, Jeong EJ. Sustainability 2021; 13(8): e4589.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/su13084589

unavailable

Adolescent aggression manifests in problematic game use and ultimately undermines life quality. This study deals with the mechanisms behind adolescents' perception of parenting, maladaptive game use, self-control, and life satisfaction within the context of integrated supportive-positive parenting and harsh-negative parenting. Using 778 valid panel data from the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), we reached the conclusions that both supportive-positive parenting and harsh-negative parenting, mediated by self-control and maladaptive game use, are major predictors of adolescents' life satisfaction. PLS-SEM analysis was used for the hypothesized model test. This study helped bridge the gap in existing research by finding clues to recovering parent-child relationships from the side effects of youth game use.


Language: en

aggression; coping strategy; life satisfaction; maladaptive game use; parenting style; self-control

