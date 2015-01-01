|
Uhegbu UN, Tight MR. Sustainability 2021; 13(8): e4222.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
The continuous increases in the numbers of road traffic crashes (RTC) over the years, especially in developing countries, have been a source of worry. The majority of the RTC are attributed to road user behaviours exhibited by the drivers. This study sets out to investigate the road user attitudes and behaviours in Abuja, Nigeria. A total of 1526 questionnaires were distributed, of which 321 questionnaires were completed and returned. The questionnaires tried to understand four major road user behaviours, namely use of seatbelts, drink driving, use of mobile phone while driving, and use of child restraints. The results after analysing the questionnaires showed that the majority of the road users in Abuja showed high non-compliance with the use of seatbelts, either when driving or when being driven. About 64% of the respondents admitted to not using seatbelts.
Language: en
Abuja; crash fatalities; Nigeria; road safety; road traffic crashes; road user behaviours