Abstract

Leisure walking has been an important topic in space-time behavior and public health research. However, prior studies pay little attention to the integration and the characterization of diverse and multilevel demands of leisure walking. This study constructs a theoretical framework of leisure walking behavior demands from three different dimensions and levels of activity participation, space-time opportunity, and health benefit. On this basis, through a face-to-face survey in Nanjing, China (N = 1168, 2017-2018 data), this study quantitatively analyzes the characteristics of leisure walking demands, as well as the impact of the built environment and individual factors on it. The results show that residents have a high demand for participation and health benefits of leisure walking. The residential neighborhood provides more space opportunities for leisure walking, but there is a certain constraint on the choice of walking time. Residential neighborhood with medium or large parks is more likely to satisfy residents' demands for engaging in leisure walking and obtaining high health benefits, while neighborhood with a high density of walking paths tends to limit the satisfaction of demands for space opportunity and health benefit. For residents aged 36 and above, married, or retired, their diverse demands for leisure walking are more likely to be fulfilled, while those with high education, medium-high individual income, general and above health status, or children (<18 years) are less likely to be fulfilled. These finding that can have important implications for the healthy neighborhood by fully considering diverse and multilevel demands of leisure walking behavior.

Language: en