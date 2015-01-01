Abstract

AIMS: This study examined the moderating role of two resources (social support and recognition) in the longitudinal relationship between workload and bullying behaviours in nurses.



DESIGN: A two-wave (12-month) longitudinal study was conducted.



METHOD: French-Canadian nurses (n = 279) completed an online survey (October 2014 and October 2015) assessing their perceptions of job characteristics within the work environment (workload, social support, job recognition) as well as exposure to negative behaviours at work.



RESULTS: Workload positively predicted exposure to bullying behaviours over time, but only when job recognition and social support were low. Workload was unrelated to bullying when social support was high and was negatively related to bullying when job recognition was high.



CONCLUSION: This study aligns with the work environment hypothesis, showing that poorly designed and stressful job environments provide fertile ground for bullying behaviours. IMPACT: Bullying is a growing concern in the nursing profession that not only undermines nurses' well-being but also compromises patient safety and care. It is thus important to identify work-related factors that can contribute to the presence of bullying behaviours in nurses in the hopes of reducing their occurrence and repercussions. This study contributes to this endeavour and identifies two key social coping resources that can help manage the stress associated with workload, resulting in less perceived bullying behaviour among nurses.

