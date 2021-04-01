Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mastocytosis is a risk factor for hymenoptera venom anaphylaxis (HVA). Current guidelines recommend measuring tryptase in HVA patients and that those with mastocytosis pursue lifelong venom immunotherapy (VIT). Available data on HVA and mastocytosis largely derives from European single-center studies and the prevalence of HVA with and without mastocytosis in the United States (US) is unknown.



OBJECTIVE: We sought to determine the prevalence of HVA and mastocytosis in the US using an insurance claims database and evaluate the impact of mastocytosis on VIT in HVA patients in a US cohort.



METHODS: The IBM Watson Database, consisting of insurance claims from approximately 27 million US patients in 2018, was queried to identify patients with HVA and/or mastocytosis. Further, a retrospective study of 161 patients undergoing VIT between 2015 - 2018 at the University of Michigan (U-M) was conducted.



RESULTS: In the IBM Watson Database, the prevalence of HVA was 167 per 100,000 (0.167%) and the prevalence of mastocytosis 10 per 100,000 (0.010%) overall and 97 per 100,000 (0.097%) among those with HVA. Mastocytosis showed a 9.7-fold increase among HVA patients versus the general population. In the U-M cohort, 2.6% of VIT patients had mastocytosis. Tryptase level did not correlate with venom reaction severity but was higher in patients with systemic VIT reactions.



CONCLUSIONS: We observed a lower US HVA prevalence than previously reported. Mastocytosis was more common in US HVA patients, though at lower rates than previously reported. In VIT patients there was no correlation between tryptase level and reaction severity.

