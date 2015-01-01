|
Citation
Lancet Psychiatry 2021
Copyright
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
DOI
PMID
PMID unavailable
Abstract
On Jan 21, 1668, the English civil servant and diarist Samuel Pepys received an urgent message from his cousin, Kate Joyce. "If I would see her husband alive," Pepys wrote, "I must come presently." He hurried to his relatives' house and found Anthony Joyce gravely ill: "his breath rattled in his throat…all despair of him, and with good reason." What was the cause? It transpired that Joyce had tried to drown himself in a pond, but he "was spied by a poor woman and got out by some people binding up hay in a barn there, and set on his head and got to life". Pepys diligently documented the possible reasons why this attempted death by suicide had occurred. Joyce himself saw his actions within a religious framework; he had been "led by the Devil...having forgot to serve God as he ought". Pepys added another possible reason. Joyce, he supposed, had experienced "the sense of his great loss by the fire"--London's Great Fire of 1666, which had wiped out many of the physical and economic structures of the city, and whose effects were still being felt.
