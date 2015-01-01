|
Shangguan Q, Fu T, Wang J, Luo T, Fang S. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 156: e106122.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Real-time driving risk status prediction is critical for developing proactive traffic intervention strategies and enhance driving safety. However, the optimal observation time window length and prediction time window length, which should be the prerequisite for the timeliness and accuracy of real-time driving risk status prediction model, have been rarely explored in previous studies. In this study, a methodology which integrates driving risk status identification, rolling time window-based feature extraction, real-time driving risk status prediction and driving risk influencing factors analysis was proposed to accurately evaluate and predict real-time driving risk status. The methodology was tested based on 1,440 car-following events from Shanghai Naturalistic Driving Study.
Car-following events; Driving risk status prediction; Machine learning algorithms; Naturalistic driving data; Rolling time window approach