Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research indicates Sports-Related Concussion (SRC) impairs Vestibular-Ocular-Motor (VOM) function. The aim was to explore if VOM impairment correlates with longer Return To Play (RTP), symptom burden, neurocognitive performance and academic capability.Participants: 40 (61.4% male) Loughborough University, UK, rugby union student-athletes who sustained 42 SRCs.



METHODS: Student-athletes completed an assessment battery during pre-season (baseline), 2, 4, 8 and 14 days post-SRC and prior to RTP and were managed according to the rugby Football Union' community pathway.Outcome measures: Vestibular Ocular-Motor Screening (VOMS), Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Test, Post-Concussion Symptom Scale, Perceived Academic Impairment Tool questionnaire and percentage of academic activities specifically missed due to SRC.



RESULTS: VOMS scores were significantly (p < 0.005) greater than baseline at all time points except RTP. Presence of VOM dysfunction at 14 days post-SRC significantly correlated with a longer RTP, greater symptom burden and increased odds ratio at 2, 4 and 8 days and academic time loss at 2, 4 and 8 days post-SRC.



CONCLUSION: VOM impairment is associated with an increased symptom burden and impaired academic capability, and a longer time to RTP when present at 14 days post-SRC.

Language: en