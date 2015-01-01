|
Citation
|
Kent JB, Sasser P, Austin AV, MacKnight JM. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Action in aa American football game occurs quickly. Medical staff can miss a sport-related concussion (SRC) if they do not observe it directly. The objective of this study is to determine if SRCs occur more frequently at ball than away from ball during gameplay. Game-specific concussion statistics can enhance medical provider care of athletes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ATC spotter; collision partner; football position; medical observer; Sport-related concussion