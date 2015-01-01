|
Humphreys KL, Piersiak HA, Panlilio CC, Lehman EB, Verdiglione N, Dore S, Levi BH. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 117: e105033.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite being well-positioned to identify maltreatment in the children that they provide care for and being legally required to report suspected child maltreatment, early childhood professionals (ECPs) make a limited proportion of reports to child protective services. It is critical to identify evidence-based interventions to improve the reporting practices of this group of mandated reporters allowing for the better protection of children from maltreatment.
Keywords
Child maltreatment; Abuse; Early childhood professionals; Mandated reporting; Neglect; Randomized controlled trial