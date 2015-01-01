|
Brown SM, Orsi R, Chen PCB, Everson CL, Fluke J. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Although the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has amplified risk factors known to increase children's vulnerability to abuse and neglect, emerging evidence suggests declines in maltreatment reporting and responding following COVID-19 social distancing protocols in the United States. Using statewide administrative data, this study builds on the current state of knowledge to better understand the volume of child protection system (CPS) referrals and responses in Colorado, USA before and during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and to determine whether there were differences in referral and response rates by case characteristics.
child maltreatment; abuse; COVID-19; neglect; child protection