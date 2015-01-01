|
Citation
|
Al Mamun F, Hosen I, Mamun MA. EClinicalMedicine 2021; 34: e100817.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33898955
|
Abstract
|
Sexual violence includes acts ranging from verbal sexual harassment to sexual coercion to forced penetration. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sexual violence is "any sexual act, attempt to obtain a sexual act, unwanted sexual comments or advances, or acts to traffic or otherwise directed against a person's sexuality using coercion, by any person regardless of their relationship to the victim, in any setting, including but not limited to home and work". About 35% of the women have been violated sexually and/or physically by an intimate partner or by a non-partner during their lifetime, as estimated by WHO. Specific statistics related to sexual violence is limited in Bangladesh, but in this context, nearly 60% of Bangladeshi men are found performing violent behaviors towards their intimate partner. Bangladesh has the second highest prevalence of sexual intimate partner violence against women in the world, after Ethiopia (58•6% vs 49•7%). Likely this prevalence has increased, as there has been a global increase in domestic and sexual violence during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by the United Nations Population Fund. Rape, a severe form of sexual violence, affects all aspects of women quality of life including- reproductive health (e.g., unsafe abortion, sexual dysfunction), mental health (e.g., depression, anxiety, suicidality), and behavioral health (e.g., unprotected sexual intercourse, multiple partners).
Language: en