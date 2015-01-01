SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pérez Marín M, Prod'hom S, de Villiers SF, Ferry T, Amiet V, Natterer J, Perez MH, Buclin T, Chtioui H, Longchamp D. Front. Pediatr. 2021; 9: e658347.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fped.2021.658347

PMID

33898365

Abstract

Colchicine poisoning is associated with a poor prognosis, especially when leading to shock and multi-organ failure, and management is limited to supportive care, including multiple-dose activated charcoal. At therapeutic concentrations, colchicine elimination occurs mainly through hepatic metabolism and involves an enterohepatic circulation, with a small contribution of renal elimination (10-30%). Colchicine toxicokinetics is however rarely described, especially in children. We present the case of a 4-year-old patient who survived a severe iatrogenic colchicine intoxication with a dose of 0.5 mg/kg. She developed multi-organ failure and shock, but recovered after receiving aggressive resuscitation, including extracorporeal life support. Close monitoring of colchicine blood levels showed a plateau for 6 days, indicating impeded elimination resulting from liver failure. We observed no significant clearance from renal replacement therapy, nor activated charcoal, during this period. Extracorporeal life support may play a supportive role in the management of severe colchicine poisoning. However, extracorporeal techniques do not seem to improve colchicine elimination.


Language: en

Keywords

pediatric; case report; colchicine poisoning; ECMO; toxicokinetics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print