|
Citation
|
Grunebaum MF, Mann JJ, Galfalvy HC, Gibbons RD. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e602976.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33897480
|
Abstract
|
There is a public health need for improved suicide risk assessment tools. This pilot methodology study compared the assay sensitivity of computerized adaptive tests (CAT) of depression and suicidal ideation vs. traditional ratings in a randomized trial subgroup. The last 20 persons to enroll in a published ketamine trial in suicidal depression were studied. This subgroup received traditional and CAT ratings at baseline, 24 h post-infusion and follow-up week 2, 4, and 6: Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, Beck Depression Inventory, and Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation vs. the CAT-Depression Inventory and CAT-Suicide Scale.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assay sensitivity; clinical trial; depression scale; signal to noise; suicide assessment