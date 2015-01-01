|
Sischka PE, Melzer A, Schmidt AF, Steffgen G. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e627968.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33897535
Workplace bullying is a phenomenon that can have serious detrimental effects on health, work-related attitudes, and the behavior of the target. Particularly, workplace bullying exposure has been linked to lower level of general well-being, job satisfaction, vigor, and performance and higher level of burnout, workplace deviance, and turnover intentions. However, the psychological mechanisms behind these relations are still not well-understood. Drawing on psychological contract and self-determination theory (SDT), we hypothesized that perceptions of contract violation and the frustration of basic needs mediate the relationship between workplace bullying exposure and well-being, attitudinal, and behavioral outcomes. Self-reported data were collected among employees with different working backgrounds (N = 1,257) via Amazon's Mechanical Turk in an online survey.
well-being; job satisfaction; workplace bullying; basic need frustration; psychological contract violation; self-determination theory; turnover intentions