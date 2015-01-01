Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Date palm is mostly cultivated in Western Asia and North Africa and is the main wealth for the people of these regions. Traditional date palm crown access via manual climbing, as the main activity in date fruit production, suffers from occupational hazards. Mitigation of these problems through interventions or new designs initially needs to complete knowledge of safety and health aspects and relationships between them and characters of date palm climbers. This study provided detailed information about this concern.



METHODS: A questionnaire consisting of personal, operational, safety, satisfaction, financial and ergonomic demographics was used for data collection. 117 climbers participated in the study. Nonparametric correlations using Spearman's coefficient and logistic regressions investigated the linkage between characters obtained by the questionnaire.



RESULTS: The annual mortality rate of falls from height was calculated by 3.4 per one thousand men. Fall was a major challenge in traditional date palm crown access and its rate was highly greater in comparison with the estimation of International Labor Office (ILO) about fatal agricultural injuries. Safety and health condition was the main contributing factor in the status of date palm climbing and was significantly linked to job satisfaction. Safety risk-taking and non-awareness of technology had a significant linkage with together (r = - 0.195, p = 0.035). Safety risk-taking, also, had significant correlations with discomfort in back (r = - 0.201, p = 0.030). Regressions showed heavier climbers (> 75 kg) were expected about 4.3 (1/0.230) times than more lightweight ones to have an upper leg discomfort with high severity relative to low severity (p = 0.018).



CONCLUSION: Obesity, senescence, and awareness of technology as three personal characteristics of climbers need to be addressed. Future strategies are required to improve the safety condition of climbing and manage the workforces as well as governmental decision making to address the financial aspects of climbers for sustainable date production and reduction in reasons causing unemployment. Considering current status and modification of the present tool and equipment is recommended.

