Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the characteristics of aggression, care, and follow-up of sexual violence in adolescent women at a university service in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil.



METHODS: In a retrospective cohort study from 2011-2018, we assessed sociodemographic characteristics, type and form sexual violence perpetration, background, and perception of the victim about violence, and characteristics of care and social/legal support during the follow-up.



RESULTS: Of 521 adolescents 242(46.5%) were aged 10-14 years, 354(68%) had not started sexual life, 465(89%) perceived the violence and they had low prevalence of alcohol (15%) and other psychoactive substance consumption (6%), and 24(4.6%) had intellectual disability. Intimidation through physical force, acute abuse, vaginal penetration, acquaintance aggressor, being approached in a public place, and family/acquaintance residence were the most prevalent characteristics of aggression. In the 2017-18 biennial, we observed a decrease in the prevalence of adolescents who were students (p<0.001), an increase in the number of acquaintance aggressors (p=0.008), and medical care after 72 hours (p<0.033).



CONCLUSION: Adolescents were victims of severe sexual violence. There was a decrease in prophylactic treatments and half of the adolescents did not complete outpatient follow-up. The economic worsening over the last decade may have contributed to these results.

Language: en