SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Becerra Torres AS, Duarte CA, Wittmann BZ, Côrtes MTF, Alves C, Teixeira AL, de Azevedo RCS, Dos Santos Fernandes AM. Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1002/ijgo.13724

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the characteristics of aggression, care, and follow-up of sexual violence in adolescent women at a university service in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil.

METHODS: In a retrospective cohort study from 2011-2018, we assessed sociodemographic characteristics, type and form sexual violence perpetration, background, and perception of the victim about violence, and characteristics of care and social/legal support during the follow-up.

RESULTS: Of 521 adolescents 242(46.5%) were aged 10-14 years, 354(68%) had not started sexual life, 465(89%) perceived the violence and they had low prevalence of alcohol (15%) and other psychoactive substance consumption (6%), and 24(4.6%) had intellectual disability. Intimidation through physical force, acute abuse, vaginal penetration, acquaintance aggressor, being approached in a public place, and family/acquaintance residence were the most prevalent characteristics of aggression. In the 2017-18 biennial, we observed a decrease in the prevalence of adolescents who were students (p<0.001), an increase in the number of acquaintance aggressors (p=0.008), and medical care after 72 hours (p<0.033).

CONCLUSION: Adolescents were victims of severe sexual violence. There was a decrease in prophylactic treatments and half of the adolescents did not complete outpatient follow-up. The economic worsening over the last decade may have contributed to these results.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; sexual violence; violence against women; child sexual abuse; rape; sex offenses; sexual abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print