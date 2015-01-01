|
Creamer CJ, Hand CJ. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Approximately half of stalking victims were previously in an intimate relationship with the perpetrator, and attachment style is strongly correlated with intimate partner stalking (IPS). In the first study to investigate polyvagal theory in IPS, we examined 58 adult participants' attachment style, sex, history of IPS, vagal tone activity (i.e., heart rate variability; HRV), and cognitive processing disruptions (i.e., Stroop performance) in either participants who wished a relationship or in those who wished to maintain a relationship post-break-up.
anxiety; intimate partner violence; attachment; autonomic nervous system; heart rate variability; intimate partner stalking; obsessive relational intrusion; polyvagal theory; stalking; vagal tone