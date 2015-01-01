SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Snow NM, Radatz D, Rhodes T. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X211010284

unavailable

Advancement of technology has broadened possibilities for people working in the sex industry. Specifically, sex workers' use of online classified advertisement websites to market companionship and escort services has increased in recent years, yet research has lagged behind these developments. This study addresses the gap in research by examining female companionship advertisements on one of the most popular websites: Backpage.com. The lead author qualitatively analyzed over 1,500 advertisements to identify common themes and patterns in how escort companions were described. This study explores the type of identity claims escort companions make and how they formulate advertisements to appeal to a broad client base. Research on gendered stereotypes is used to interpret escort companions' use of language, symbols, and photography, through covert and overt messaging. Study results revealed that women offering companion services promoted and reinforced traditional gendered stereotypes through their online advertisements.

FINDINGS may be used to understand the context of sex work.


sex work; advertisements; Backpage; escort; gendered stereotypes

