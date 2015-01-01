|
Citation
|
Shoham E, Efodi R, Haviv N, Gross Shader C. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The study aims to investigate the rates of recidivism among prisoners on parole with a substance misuse disorder who participated in the Jerusalem halfway-house, which combines supervision, employment, and a comprehensive therapeutic program. The study population included all participants who have been treated in the halfway-house (N = 125), whereas the comparison group included all prisoners with a substance misuse disorder who were released after serving their full sentences (N = 321). To reduce possible selection biases, the Propensity Score Matching method was used.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
dropout; halfway house; recidivism; released prisoners; substance misuse disorder