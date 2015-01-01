Abstract

We assessed the prevalence, sociodemographic variables, mental health condition, and type of drug use associated with suicide behaviors among patients with substance use disorders (SUD). Studies in English published from January 1, 1995 to December 31, 2020 were searched on PubMed, Scopus, Cochrane and Web of Science to identify studies on variables associated with suicidal behaviors (ideations and attempts) among patients with SUD. After reviewing for study duplicates, the full-text of selected articles were assessed for eligibility using Population, Intervention, Comparator, Outcomes (PICO) criteria: (i) population: patients with SUD; (ii) intervention: suicide behaviors in the past year; (iii) comparator: SUD who had not suicide behaviors; (iv) outcome: suicide ideations or attempts in the last year; and (v) study type: cross-sectional, cohort, and case-control studies. Out of 10,810 articles, 48 studies met eligibility criteria. Our findings showed a pooled prevalence rate of suicide ideations of 35% (95% CI, 22% 48%) and suicide attempts of 20% (95% CI, 17% 23%) in the last year among patients with SUD. Smoking, previous history of sexual abuse, depression, and alcohol and cannabis use disorders were significantly associated with suicide ideations. Study findings also showed that being female, smoking, history of physical and sexual abuse, depression and alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine use disorders, and polysubstance abuse were significantly associated with suicide attempts among patients with SUD. These findings have implications for developing prevention programs. Appropriate initiatives for reducing the risk of suicide behaviors like systematic assessments of changes in drug use pattern at the emergency departments or at other key health providers may be more broadly implemented. Motivational therapy to improve help-seeking, increased information on adverse consequences of heavy substance use, and crisis plan resolutions to face suicide behaviors could also be consolidated.

Language: en