Zeringue MM, Erath SA, El-Sheikh M. J. Fam. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Many adolescents experience or witness aggression by peers at school. The purpose of the current study was to examine associations between exposure to peer aggression (i.e., peer victimization and witnessing school violence) and sleep problems and whether these associations are moderated by parental acceptance. Participants included 272 adolescents attending high school (M age = 17.27 years; 49% female; 59% White/European American, 41% Black/African American). Adolescents reported on exposure to peer aggression, parental acceptance, and two key sleep domains: sleep quality problems and daytime sleepiness.
