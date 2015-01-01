Abstract

Sexual violence is a worldwide public health concern. Care for victims has improved with the development of sexual assault centres, which have served to professionalise and tailor care and to get different services to improve collaboration. Nonetheless, reporting rates remain low, causing perpetrators to walk free without prosecution. We aimed to investigate, firstly, the influence of victim, perpetrator and assault characteristics on the reporting rate, and, secondly, the reasons why victims did not report to the police. Data of a Dutch sexual assault centre was used in this cross-sectional study. All victims who attended the centre between January 2016 and January 2019 were included. Logistic regression analysis was used to assess the relation of certain characteristics with reporting. Forty per cent of the victims reported to the police. Age and injuries were significantly related to reporting. Victims of 26 years or over were less likely to report than victims under 18 years old. Victims with objectified injuries reported to the police more often. Contrary to previous research, no relation between the perpetrator being well-known to the victim and a lower reporting rate was found. Victims mainly refrained from reporting as they experienced conflicting emotions, followed by their feeling discouraged by the police. Other reasons were fear of the perpetrator and defamation, wanting to move on with their life and wanting to spare the perpetrator. Our findings will serve to further optimise care for victims of sexual violence and increase reporting rates.

Language: en