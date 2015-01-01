SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Krishnamoorthy V, Manley GT, Jain S, Sun S, Foreman B, Komisarow J, Laskowitz DT, Mathew JP, Hernandez A, James ML, Vavilala MS, Markowitz AJ, Korley FK. J. Neurosurg. Anesthesiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/ANA.0000000000000772

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major global health problem. Little research has addressed extracranial organ dysfunction following TBI, particularly myocardial injury. Using a sensitive marker of myocardial injury-high sensitivity troponin (hsTn)-we examined the incidence of early myocardial injury following TBI and explored its association with neurological outcomes following moderate-severe TBI.

METHODS: We conducted a pilot cohort study of 133 adult (age above 17 y) subjects enrolled in the TRACK-TBI 18-center prospective cohort study. Descriptive statistics were used to examine the incidence of myocardial injury (defined as hsTn >99th percentile for a standardized reference population) across TBI severities, and to explore the association of myocardial injury with a 6-month extended Glasgow Outcome Score among patients with moderate-severe TBI.

RESULTS: The mean (SD) age of the participants was 44 (17) years, and 87 (65%) were male. Twenty-six patients (20%) developed myocardial injury following TBI; myocardial injury was present in 15% of mild TBI patients and 29% of moderate-severe TBI patients (P=0.13). Median (interquartile range) hsTn values were 3.8 ng/L (2.1, 9.0), 5.8 ng/L (4.5, 34.6), and 10.2 ng/L (3.0, 34.0) in mild, moderate, and severe TBI participants, respectively (P=0.04). Overall, 11% of participants with moderate-severe TBI and myocardial injury experienced a good outcome (6-mo extended Glasgow Outcome Score≥5) at 6 months, compared with 65% in the group that did not experience myocardial injury (P=0.01).

CONCLUSIONS: Myocardial injury is common following TBI, with a likely dose-response relationship with TBI severity. Early myocardial injury was associated with poor 6-month clinical outcomes following moderate-severe TBI.


