Abstract

Following pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-concussion symptoms (PCS) and post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) occur commonly; however, it is unknown to what degree they overlap. The study examined PCS and PTSS persisting 7 weeks after injury in children and adolescents ages 8-15 years with TBI (N=89) or extracranial injury (EI; N=40) after vehicle collisions. TBI was divided into mild, complicated-mild/moderate, and severe groups. Parents retrospectively rated children's pre-injury symptoms and behavior problems, and children completed self-report measures after injury. PCS and PTSS total scores were significantly correlated in TBI and EI groups, respectively, for child (rs=0.75; rs=0.44), and adolescent (rs=0.61; rs=0.67) cohorts. Generalized linear models examined whether injury type and severity, age, sex, and pre-injury symptom ratings predicted PCS and PTSS total scores and factor scores. Specific PCS and PTSS factor scores were elevated in different TBI severity groups, with most frequent problems following mild or severe TBI. PCS did not differ by age; however, girls had more emotional symptoms than boys. Only PTSS were predicted by pre-injury externalizing behavior. Significant age by sex interactions indicated that adolescent girls had more total, avoidance, and hyperarousal PTSS symptoms than younger girls or all boys. PCS and PTSS significantly overlapped in both TBI and EI groups, highlighting shared persistent symptoms after injury. Shared vulnerability factors included female sex, milder TBI, and poorer preinjury adjustment. Older age was a unique vulnerability factor for PTSS. Psychological health interventions after injury should be customized to address comorbid symptoms.

