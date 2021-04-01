|
Citation
|
Cui J, Lan Z, Liu Y, Li R, Li F, Sourina O, Müller-Wittig W. Methods 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Driver drowsiness is one of the main factors leading to road fatalities and hazards in the transportation industry. Electroencephalography (EEG) has been considered as one of the best physiological signals to detect drivers' drowsy states, since it directly measures neurophysiological activities in the brain. However, designing a calibration-free system for driver drowsiness detection with EEG is still a challenging task, as EEG suffers from serious mental and physical drifts across different subjects. In this paper, we propose a compact and interpretable Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) to discover shared EEG features across different subjects for driver drowsiness detection. We incorporate the Global Average Pooling (GAP) layer in the model structure, allowing the Class Activation Map (CAM) method to be used for localizing regions of the input signal that contribute most for classification.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
class activation mapping; convolutional neural network; driver drowsiness detection; interpretable CNN; network visualization; single-channel EEG