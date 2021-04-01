Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the severity factors in severe traumatic brain injuries.



METHODS: A prospective descriptive study of severe head injuries admitted to the emergency department at Ibn Tofail Hospital at the University Hospital of Marrakesh over a period of six months from May to October 2015. The following data was collected: circumstances, clinical, biology, radiology, treatment and evolution.



RESULTS: One hundred and nineteen patients with severe traumatic brain injury were collected (101 males, 84,9%). The mean age was 37,73±15,7 years. Road accidents were the most common cause representing 84%. The median Glasgow coma scale (GCS) was 7±3. We noted 36 cases (30,3%) of anisocoria, 32 cases (26,9%) of bilateral mydriasis and 72 cases (60,5%) of hypoxia. Cerebral contusions (66,1%) and meningeal hemorrhage (66,6%) were the most frequent lesions on CT. Forty-seven patients (42%) had stage VI Marshall lesions. Twenty-four patients (20.1%) required a neurosurgical intervention, 12 extradural hematoma evacuations and 10 craniocerebral wounds. Mortality was 64.7% (77 deaths), the main cause was neurological (64,9%). In the latter group, we observed more frequently an older age (p = 0.00001), a management delay (p = 0.011), a low initial GCS (p = 0.000001), a bilateral nonreactive mydriasis (p = 0.0001), a hypoxia (p = 0.0002), a subarachnoid hemorrhage (p = 0.008), a high Marshall score (p = 0.017) and an anemia (p = 0.046).



CONCLUSION: Head trauma is a public health problem. The victims are young, and the sequelae are frequently disabling. Several parameters are associated with a poorer prognosis including age, neurological state and the initial delay in management.

