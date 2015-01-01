Abstract

Purpose: The purpose is to clarify the relationship between disaster prevention activities in normal times in urban neighborhood associations and the characteristics of neighborhood association officers such as leadership.



Method: The target was 1,270 people who held positions at 308 unit neighborhood associations in A city and B ward. An anonymous self-administered questionnaire survey was conducted by the mail method, and the survey items consisted of attributes, role recognition for disaster prevention activities (hereinafter referred to as role recognition), characteristics of neighborhood association organizations, disaster prevention activities in normal times, leadership, and team orientation. did. For leadership, we used performance guidance from the leadership scale of Aikawa et al. Team orientation consisted of items created by researchers based on previous research. For the analysis, logistic regression analysis was performed for each activity, with disaster prevention activities as the dependent variable, subject characteristics (attributes, role recognition, leadership, team orientation) as independent variables, and organizational characteristics as adjustment variables.



Results: The number of survey forms collected was 616, and the number of valid responses was 605 (valid response rate 47.6%). The attributes of the respondents were 534 males (88.3%) and an average age of 69.0 ± 9.1 years. As for disaster prevention activities, 464 people (76.7%) answered that they are carrying out "maintenance and inspection of disaster prevention equipment", 423 people (69.9%) "understanding local residents", and "dissemination of disaster prevention knowledge" 405. There were 334 people (66.9%), 334 people (55.2%) for "community safety inspection", and 316 people (52.2%) for "disaster prevention drill". Regarding the relationship between disaster prevention activities and the characteristics of the target person, "Maintenance and inspection of disaster prevention equipment" has a significant positive relationship with the number of years of activity, role recognition, and performance guidance, and a significant negative relationship with motivation to solve problems. Indicated. "Understanding local residents" showed a significant positive relationship with age and performance guidance. “Dissemination of disaster prevention knowledge” showed a significant positive relationship with age, role recognition, and performance guidance. The “community safety check” showed a significant positive association with age, role recognition, and performance guidance. “Disaster prevention drills” showed a significant positive association with age.



Conclusion: Disaster prevention activities in normal times, except for disaster prevention drills, were related to execution guidance. Leadership, such as executive guidance that shows goals and strategies, can move an organization called neighborhood associations and contribute to the enhancement of disaster prevention activities. In addition, activities to increase self-help in the community from normal times were related to the recognition that disaster prevention is the role of the neighborhood association.





目的 都市部町内会における平常時の防災活動と，リーダーシップをはじめとした町内会役員の特性との関連を明らかにすることを目的とする。



方法 A市B区の単位町内会308か所において役職に就く者1,270人を対象とした。郵送法による無記名自記式質問紙調査を実施し，調査項目は，属性，防災活動に対する役割認識（以下，役割認識），町内会組織の特性，平常時の防災活動，リーダーシップ，チーム志向性で構成した。リーダーシップは，相川らのリーダーシップ尺度より遂行指導を使用した。チーム志向性は，先行研究を基に研究者が作成した項目で構成した。分析は，防災活動を従属変数，対象者の特性（属性，役割認識，リーダーシップ，チーム志向性）を独立変数，組織の特性を調整変数として，各活動についてロジスティック回帰分析を行った。



結果 調査票の回収数616人，有効回答数605人（有効回答率47.6%）であった。回答者の属性は，男性534人（88.3%），平均年齢69.0±9.1歳であった。防災活動は，「防災資器材の整備・点検」を実施していると回答したのは464人（76.7%），「地域住民の把握」423人（69.9%），「防災知識の普及」405人（66.9%），「地域の安全点検」334人（55.2%），「防災訓練」316人（52.2%）であった。防災活動と対象者の特性の関連について，「防災資器材の整備・点検」は，活動年数，役割認識，遂行指導と有意な正の関連を，課題解決への意欲と有意な負の関連を示した。「地域住民の把握」は，年齢，遂行指導と有意な正の関連を示した。「防災知識の普及」は，年齢，役割認識，遂行指導と有意な正の関連を示した。「地域の安全点検」は，年齢，役割認識，遂行指導と有意な正の関連を示した。「防災訓練」は，年齢と有意な正の関連を示した。



結論 防災訓練を除く平常時の防災活動は，遂行指導と関連していた。目標と戦略を示す遂行指導のようなリーダーシップは，町内会という組織を動かし，防災活動の充実へと寄与する可能性がある。また，平常時から地域の自助を高める活動は，町内会役員が防災は町内会の役割であるという認識を持つことと関連していた。

