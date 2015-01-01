Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The 8-week lockdown for the Covid-19 epidemic in France restricted travel, and interrupted schooling and sports. The study hypothesis was that this exceptional situation temporarily altered childhood trauma epidemiology. MATERIAL AND METHOD: A prospective study was performed during the 8 weeks of lockdown. Pediatric traumatology emergency activity was compared to that during the same period in the previous 3 years.



RESULTS: During lockdown, emergency consultations decreased by 50%. The number of patients operated on was 86% of that in the previous 3 years. Patients operated on during lockdown had a mean age of 7.6 years (median, 7.5 years) compared to 9.3 years (9.4 years). The rate of domestic accidents (59% versus 23%) and trampoline accidents (16% versus 5%) increased, while those of sport and locomotion-related accidents decreased. Wounds were more frequent, at 35% of procedures, versus 13% previously. The rate of surgery for upper-limb fracture deceased, while that of lower-limb fracture was unchanged. Distal forearm fracture was less frequent, as was distal tibial fracture.



DISCUSSION: The present study found a 50% decrease in pediatric traumatology emergency activity during lockdown, without decrease in surgery. In case of renewed lockdown, we recommend reorganizing emergency admission to free teams for management of Covid-19 patients, while maintaining operative rooms for emergency surgery. A general public information campaign could help prevent domestic accidents and risk related to use of trampolines. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

Language: en