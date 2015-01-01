Abstract

The study established that in the Chelyabinsk Oblast remains high percentage of violent deaths because of presence of ethyl alcohol and narcotic substances detected in blood of the perished. The increase of concentration of ethanol in blood of the dead testifies the need for inter-sectorial measures, including toughening of legal responsibility for alcohol and drugs consumption. Actually,there is no regulatory documents of the Russian Federation that fix the issue of both progression of toughening this responsibility depending on concentration of ethyl alcohol in organism of offender and responsibility scale depending on specific drug or other substance.

Language: ru