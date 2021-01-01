Abstract

Reports an error in "Intraindividual variability in neural activity in the prefrontal cortex during active walking in older adults" by Roee Holtzer, Daliah Ross and Meltem Izzetoglu (Psychology and Aging, 2020[Dec], Vol 35[8], 1201-1214). In the article, the following acknowledgment of Dr. Jennifer Yuan was missing from the author note: "The authors would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Jennifer Yuan for her previous doctoral work that relates to the subject matter of this article." The online version of this article has been corrected. (The following abstract of the original article appeared in record 2020-85077-001.) Intraindividual variability in gait and cognitive performance is distinct from central-tendency measures and associated with clinical outcomes in aging. Knowledge concerning intraindividual variability in neural activity, however, has been relatively scarce, and no research to date has reported on such variability during active walking. The current study addressed this major gap in knowledge. Participants were community-residing older adults (n = 394; mean age = 76.29 ± 6.65 years; %female = 55). Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) was used to measure oxygenated hemoglobin (HbO2) in the prefrontal cortex under three experimental conditions: single-task-walk, single-task-alpha (cognitive task), and dual-task-walk, which required the participants to perform the two single tasks simultaneously. Intraindividual variability in neural activity was operationalized using the standard deviation of fNIRS-derived HbO2 observations assessed during a 30-s interval in each experimental condition. The increase in intraindividual variability in neural activity in the dual-task-walk condition compared to both single-task conditions was associated with the presence of cognitive impairments and being a male. Furthermore, measures of intraindividual variability in neural activity and gait performance were positively correlated only under the dual-task-walk condition. Intraindividual variability in the neural activity of gait may be a novel marker for age-related impairments in mobility and cognitive function. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

