Abstract

It is unclear whether inequalities in mental healthcare and mortality following the onset of psychosis exist by migrant status and region-of-origin. We investigated whether (1) mortality (including by major causes of death); (2) first admission type (inpatient or outpatient); (3) in-patient length of stay (LOS) at first diagnosis for psychotic disorder presentation, and; (4) time-to-readmission for psychotic disorder differed for refugees, non-refugee migrants, and by region-of-origin. We established a cohort of 1 335 192 people born 1984-1997 and living in Sweden from January 1, 1998, followed from their 14th birthday or arrival to Sweden, until death, emigration, or December 31, 2016. People with ICD-10 psychotic disorder (F20-33; N = 9399) were 6.7 (95% confidence interval [95%CI]: 5.9-7.6) times more likely to die than the general population, but this did not vary by migrant status (P =.15) or region-of-origin (P =.31). This mortality gap was most pronounced for suicide (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR]: 12.2; 95% CI: 10.4-14.4), but persisted for deaths from other external (aHR: 5.1; 95%CI: 4.0-6.4) and natural causes (aHR: 2.3; 95%CI: 1.6-3.3). Non-refugee (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 1.4, 95%CI: 1.2-1.6) and refugee migrants (aOR: 1.4, 95%CI: 1.1-1.8) were more likely to receive inpatient care at first diagnosis. No differences in in-patient LOS at first diagnosis were observed by migrant status. Sub-Saharan African migrants with psychotic disorder were readmitted more quickly than their Swedish-born counterparts (adjusted sub-hazard ratio [sHR]: 1.2; 95%CI: 1.1-1.4). Our findings highlight the need to understand the drivers of disparities in psychosis treatment and the mortality gap experienced by all people with disorder, irrespective of migrant status or region-of-origin.

