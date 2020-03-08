|
Citation
|
Damanpak-Rizi M, Farnam F, Khodakhah P. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e210.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Family violence against transgender people is a common issue and affects their mental health. Very few if any interventions have been designed to reduce family violence against transgender youths. This RCT will evaluate the effect of cognitive-behavioral therapy on the violent behaviors towards transgender people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Iran; Mental health; Randomized controlled trial; Cognitive-behavioral therapy; Family violence; Transgender youths