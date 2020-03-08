Abstract

BACKGROUND: Family violence against transgender people is a common issue and affects their mental health. Very few if any interventions have been designed to reduce family violence against transgender youths. This RCT will evaluate the effect of cognitive-behavioral therapy on the violent behaviors towards transgender people.



METHODS: This study is a randomized controlled trial conducted on 50 transgender youths with selected inclusion criteria in Iran. The intervention will be undertaken on the parents or guardians of these transgender youths in eight 1-h online sessions for the intervention group to increase their knowledge of gender dysphoria, to help control their anger regarding their offspring's gender dysphoria and learn to manage stressful situations. The primary outcomes include frequency of family violence towards transgender youths and also parental conflict resolution tactics. Depression, anxiety, stress, self-esteem, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempts in transgender youth are the secondary outcomes.



DISCUSSION: To the best of our knowledge, this is one of the first RCT on family violence against transgender youth in the world.



FINDINGS will help to provide better education and intervention for transgender parents to reduce violence against their children.



RESULTS: N/A.



CONCLUSION: N/A. TRIAL REGISTRATION: IRCT20120609009975N7 (08/03/2020).

