Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is believed to have a tight correlation with adolescent problem behaviors, and one of them is aggression. According to different attack targets, aggression can be divided into internalized aggression (attack oneself) and externalized aggression (attack others), both of which are negatively influenced by child maltreatment. However, little is known about the potential mechanisms of the effect from child maltreatment to internalized/externalized aggression.



OBJECTIVE: Based on the perspectives of social comparison and the general aggression model, the present study examined the mediating effects of benign envy, malicious envy and self-control between child maltreatment and internalized/externalized aggression. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 1951 adolescents (49 % girls, M(age) = 12.93 years, SD = 2.54) from mainland China were recruited.



METHODS: Based on the retrospective self-reporting of five questionnaires, structural equation modeling and bootstrap estimation procedure were adopted to identify the mediating effects of benign envy, malicious envy and self-control.



RESULTS: The structural model fitted well [χ(2) (178, 1951) = 1601.176, p <.001; RMSEA = 0.064; SRMR = 0.076; CFI = 0.913]. Benign envy (95 % CI [0.013, 0.002], [-0.040, -0.079]), malicious envy (95 % CI [0.044, 0.024], [0.363, 0.241]) and self-control (95 % CI [0.025, 0.005], [0.264, 0.166]) played a significant mediating role between child maltreatment and internalized/externalized aggression.



CONCLUSION: Benign envy, malicious envy and self-control played an important mediating role between child maltreatment and internalized/externalized aggression, which may provide a theoretical basis for future interventions to reduce adolescent problem behaviors, paying more attention to the improvement of emotion regulation and self-control.

Language: en