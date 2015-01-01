Abstract

Micropiles, on account of their versatility, can serve as both a new foundation and a long-term option for prevailing foundations without disturbing the subgrade underneath. They can improve highway facilities, historically significant structures, or distressed structures. The present laboratory model study is conducted on a square footing installed with micropiles all around it and subjected to vertical concentric loading. A parametric analysis based on the impact of five micropile parameters is also performed. The results obtained from this study reveal that the inclination of micropiles has little effect on ultimate vertical load but can profoundly impact the horizontal load. As the diameter of micropiles is progressively increased from 10 to 20 mm, the bearing capacity improves by around 27%. As the micropile spacing decreases from five times diameter (5d) to three times diameter (3d), the footing system's bearing capacity increases nearly by 22.2%. The bearing capacity ratio shows a reduction beyond the value of L/b = 2. Installing micropiles nearer to the footing edge (E(D)/b = 0.3) provided approximately 76% improvement with respect to the unreinforced footing. The optimum value of the different parameters is equal to L/b = 2, d = 20 mm, E(D)/b = 0.3, and S/d = 3. There is a 98% improvement in bearing capacity at the optimum values for 30° inclined micropiles.

