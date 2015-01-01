Abstract

This special issue of Global Public Health brings together papers examining how sexuality, gender, health and human rights have become increasing visible and highly contested within global health. The papers included here question and explore the often contradictory processes through which global equity-seeking populations negotiate pleasure and danger across multiple arenas (including HIV and AIDS, LGBTQ+ health and rights, intersex rights, sex worker rights, realities of refugee and displaced persons, and gender-based violence) and in diverse geographic contexts (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Canada, Ghana, Haiti, Kenya, Mauritania, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, and the USA). These papers examine emerging questions about the gaps and limits in current legal structures that do not legitimize sexual rights as fundamental human rights, the role of agency (and of bounded agency) needed to navigate constrained contexts, ways in which community-based solidarity efforts shape access to sexual rights, and how sexual pleasure and consent are experienced and negotiated in rights-constrained contexts. The interdisciplinary authors included in this collection showcase how the ranging definitions of sexual rights, their enactment, and expressions of pleasure and danger are inextricably entangled with local contexts and cultural systems that underpin not only people's lived experience but simultaneously become central topics for global health research, policy and practice.

