Citation
Prater LC, Ellyson A, Fihn SD. J. Gen. Intern Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33904041
Abstract
While social isolation and perceptions of hopelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic have raised alarm about increasing suicide rates, the epidemic of suicide using firearms long preceded our current predicament. Firearms contributed to the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in 2018, with two-thirds of those deaths attributable to suicide. Suicide is a leading cause of death for both adolescents and middle-aged adults. Among Americans over age 65, firearms are the most common method used in suicide, particularly among men.1 Firearms are also the most lethal method of self-harm, with 90% of suicide attempts resulting in death.2
