Abstract

While social isolation and perceptions of hopelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic have raised alarm about increasing suicide rates, the epidemic of suicide using firearms long preceded our current predicament. Firearms contributed to the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in 2018, with two-thirds of those deaths attributable to suicide. Suicide is a leading cause of death for both adolescents and middle-aged adults. Among Americans over age 65, firearms are the most common method used in suicide, particularly among men.1 Firearms are also the most lethal method of self-harm, with 90% of suicide attempts resulting in death.2



The number of firearms in homes increased in 2020, driven by fear of interpersonal violence, with many stored unsafely.3 Appropriately restricting access to those at high-risk and promoting safe firearm storage are currently the most feasible public health approaches to prevent suicide. Despite complexities in the delivery and financing of the US health care system, we believe these strategies to help prevent suicides involving firearms can be promoted through existing mechanisms.



Nearly half of those who die by suicide had an encounter with a health care professional in an inpatient, outpatient, or emergency room visit within four weeks of their death and up to 80% in the year prior...

Language: en