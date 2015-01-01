Abstract

Despite Hong Kong's ranking as having one of the lowest homicide rates worldwide, it has one of the highest female homicide rates globally. This research catered to the need for a systematic empirical analysis of the femicide phenomenon in Hong Kong by examining census data of femicide cases that occurred in Hong Kong in 5 years: from January 2015 to December 2019. Thirty-eight cases were examined and coded, covering 17 variables relating to victims, perpetrators, and modus operandi. Despite the small number of cases, this article highlights femicide's sociocultural diversity by discussing its unique patterns in Hong Kong, with a high share of femicide-suicide cases and overrepresentation of foreigners and women older than 60. The article concludes with recommended policy strategy reformulations needed to better combat femicide in Hong Kong.

Language: en