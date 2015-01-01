Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault (SA) is common, but Black individuals might be at higher risk of SA and negative health sequalae. Racial differences in SA characteristics and health care utilization after SA are largely unknown.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We reviewed medical records of 690 individuals (23.9% Black; 93.6% women) who received a SA medical forensic exam (SAMFE) at a southeastern U.S. hospital. We examined bivariate racial differences in SA characteristics and used zero-inflated Poisson regressions to estimate racial differences in mental health outpatient visits at the SAMFE hospital.



RESULTS: Among survivors of SA, Black survivors were more likely than White survivors to have been victimized by an intimate partner (odds ratio [OR] = 1.77, confidence interval [95% CI] = 1.02-3.07) and they had more post-SA outpatient mental health visits at the SAMFE hospital (incidence rate ratio [IRR] = 2.05, 95% CI = 1.70-2.47). Black survivors were less likely to report alcohol or drug use before the SA (OR = 0.42, 95% CI = 0.28-0.62). In multivariable models, Black survivors trended toward more mental health visits than White survivors (IRR = 1.63, 95% CI = 0.82-2.44), but intimate partner violence (IPV) significantly moderated that association (IRR = 0.01, 95%CI = ≤0.001-0.03). Black survivors assaulted by an intimate partner were less likely to access mental health care than White IPV survivors.



CONCLUSIONS: The hospital setting of a SAMFE could be a unique opportunity to serve Black survivors and reduce racial disparities in mental health sequelae, but additional support will be needed for Black survivors experiencing IPV. An intersectional, reproductive justice framework has the potential to address these challenges.

